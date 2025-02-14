UN POPULATION FUND FRONT-LOADING FACILITY

Reference: 20240582

Release date: 10 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UNITED NATIONS POPULATION FUND

The project supports supports the public health intervention programmes of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to provide maternal, sexual and reproductive health services in low and middle income countries.

Objectives

The guarantee aims at enabling UNFPA's work in low and middle-income countries, making long-term investments in women's health and well-being through developing national healthcare strategies and protocols, increasing access to family planning, and leading programmes to combat child marriage, gender-based violence, obstetric fistula, and female genital mutilation.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 450 million

Environmental aspects

No significant E&S risks are expected given the nature of programme expenditures.

Procurement

The Promoter is an International Organisation responsible for improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide. The procurement policy and procedures of UNFPA follows the same key principles as the EIB Guide to Procurement, which can be summarised as economy, efficiency, non-discrimination and international competition. Moreover, the governance and control structures in place in such a multilateral agency is expected to be robust and in line with best international practice, not requiring EIB's step-by-step monitoring as is the case with public promoters Outside the EU. In conclusion, the Promoter will not be subject to the Guide to Procurement and may follow UNFPA's procurement policies and procedures under the project. This project also aims to focus on improving health outcomes, particularly for women: Ending preventable maternal deaths, ending unmet need for family planning, and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices.

Status

Under appraisal - 14/02/2025