SOLOMON WATER FACILITY

Release date: 8 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySOLOMON ISLANDS WATER AUTHORITY (SI
Location
Description
The facility will provide additional financing to support the reconfiguration of the sewerage system in Honiara, as part of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) in the Solomon Islands.
Objectives
The project targets pollution reduction and climate resilience.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 24 million (EUR 20 million)
Environmental aspects
The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by helping to reduce pollution from untreated discharge of sewage and to strengthen Solomon Water's resilience to climate change, bringing into project design a number of features adopted by advanced water utilities around the world.
Procurement
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 17/05/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).