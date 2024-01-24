Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SOLOMON WATER FACILITY

Reference: 20240124
Release date: 8 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

SOLOMON ISLANDS WATER AUTHORITY (SI

Location

Description

The facility will provide additional financing to support the reconfiguration of the sewerage system in Honiara, as part of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) in the Solomon Islands.

Objectives

The project targets pollution reduction and climate resilience.

Sector(s)

  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 24 million (EUR 20 million)

Environmental aspects

The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by helping to reduce pollution from untreated discharge of sewage and to strengthen Solomon Water's resilience to climate change, bringing into project design a number of features adopted by advanced water utilities around the world.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 17/05/2024

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

