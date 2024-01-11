TECHEU - NCBJ RESEARCH FACILITIES EXTENSION

Reference: 20240111

Release date: 17 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NARODOWE CENTRUM BADAN JADROWYCH

The project concerns investments in cutting-edge scientific and supporting infrastructure and research capabilities at the National Centre for Nuclear Research (Narodowe Centrum Badan Jadrowych - NCBJ) in Poland.

Objectives

The aim is to finance a project involving the design, construction and equipping of innovative research and teaching facilities of the National Centre for Nuclear Research in Poland, improving the research standards and commercialization potential of the entity.

Sector(s)

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 85 million (EUR 20 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 462 million (EUR 108 million)

Environmental aspects

The Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. The requirements of the EIA will be checked at the appraisal stage.

Procurement

The NCBJ is a public legal entity. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal