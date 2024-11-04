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BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2024

Reference: 20240036
Release date: 9 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BNP Paribas

Location

Description

The guarantee instrument will enable the intermediary to provide new loans to small, medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries. At least 20% of the resources will support Climate Action, e.g. energy, transport and waste management projects.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 104 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 900 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BNPP has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 12/12/2024

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 November 2024
12 December 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Credit lines