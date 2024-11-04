BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2024

Release date: 9 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBNP Paribas
Location
Description
The guarantee instrument will enable the intermediary to provide new loans to small, medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries. At least 20% of the resources will support Climate Action, e.g. energy, transport and waste management projects.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 104 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BNPP has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 12/12/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).