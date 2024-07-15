LA MARQUESA SPANISH SOLAR PV

Release date: 11 June 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySPANISH POWER SL
Location
Description
The project will finance the design, implementation and operation of solar photovoltaic plants in Spain, with an aggregate capacity of ca. 387MWp.
Objectives
The aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and support National and EU decarbonisation targets.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 318 million
Environmental aspects
Solar photovoltaic plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.
Status
Approved - 15/07/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).