TECHEU FNM HYDROGEN SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Reference: 20230337

Release date: 22 January 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

FNM SPA

The project consists of the acquisition of 14 hydrogen-powered trainsets for passenger services on the Brescia - Edolo railway line and of around 40 hydrogen buses for services on several routes in Lombardy, construction of a new rail rolling stock maintenance depot in Rovato, construction of hydrogen production and storage facilities in Brescia, Iseo and Edolo, hydrogen refuelling stations for trains and buses, as well as for road light and heavy duty vehicles, other associated works and installation.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to the decarbonisation of rail, public transport and road transport in Lombardy, which is expected to increase the quality of rail and public transport services as well as promote travel by rail, reduce the usage of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment and road safety. The project will also contribute to the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). It will thus contribute to reduction of pollution and greenhouse emissions and, thereby, contribute to the sustainable transport in line with EU objectives.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 80 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 314 million

Environmental aspects

The acquisition of rail rolling stock and buses does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The conformity of the rail rolling stock with the TSIs concerning noise and accessibility for persons with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility will be analysed at the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for the maintenance depot and hydrogen production, storage and distribution installations, as well as conformity of the hydrogen installations with Directive 2012/18/EU (Seveso III) and Directive 2010/75/EU (Industrial Emissions) will be analysed during the appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and/or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/12/2023