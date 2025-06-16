PERMANENT PREMISES FOR THE FRONTEX HEADQUARTERS

Reference: 20200545

Release date: 12 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

EUROPEAN BORDER AND COAST GUARD AGENCY

The project will finance the design and construction of the new headquarters in Warsaw for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX). The new permanent headquarters will serve as their central hub, functioning as an operational centre for monitoring and surveillance of European borders, as well as an information centre for processing, assessing, and analysing border data from European Member States and Schengen-associated countries.

Objectives

The project involves the development of the new permanent headquarters for Frontex in Warsaw, Poland. The development land for the new headquarters is located at 132 Raclawicka Street, in the Mazovian Voivodeship and is a 2.93 hectare brownfield site that was transferred from the Polish Government to Frontex. The aim of Frontex is to design and construct at its own costs the new headquarters. The project is estimated to encompass up to 70,000 square meters and will accommodate up to 2,000 employees.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 158 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 316 million

Environmental aspects

The requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly: EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, will be verified during appraisal stage. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed. It is envisaged that the Project will contribute to urban regeneration and sustainable urban development in local neighbourhoods, generating significant positive social and economic benefits, including job creation during implementation and operation. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the procurement legislation applicable to Frontex, Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union (Financial Regulation), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 16/06/2025