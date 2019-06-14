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W AND C AFRICA COVID19 RAPID RESPONSE FACILITY

Reference: 20190614
Release date: 17 April 2020

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

Location

Description

The project consists in a credit facility addressing the adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector, in particular on small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Objectives

The main objective is to support on-lending by financial intermediaries to private sector projects in the West and Central Africa region (excluding Nigeria) carried out by private sector companies, in particular SMEs.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 121 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 18/12/2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Regional - West Africa Cameroon Regional - Central Africa Credit lines