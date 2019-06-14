W AND C AFRICA COVID19 RAPID RESPONSE FACILITY

Release date: 17 April 2020
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Location
Description
The project consists in a credit facility addressing the adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector, in particular on small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
Objectives
The main objective is to support on-lending by financial intermediaries to private sector projects in the West and Central Africa region (excluding Nigeria) carried out by private sector companies, in particular SMEs.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 121 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 18/12/2020
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).