Türkiye and the EIB

The EIB has been supporting the country’s development since the mid-1960s.
Our focus in the country is financing key transport and urban infrastructure, environmental and agricultural projects, as well as enhancing access to finance to small businesses through our local partners. EIB loans also supported other crucial sectors of the Turkish economy such as research and development, industry and climate action, all essential for the country’s modernisation and economic growth.
Infrastructure projects financed under the EIB facilities have benefitted from technical assistance for project preparation and implementation funded by the EU.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Türkiye.
1965
€ 29.4 bn
EIB activity in Türkiye by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Türkiye
Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Türkiye and beyond
Get EIB support in Türkiye
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Do you need a loan to finance your project?
If you need a loan over EUR 25m,
contact us directly at:
If you need a loan below EUR 25m, contact our local partners
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press