Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Türkiye and the EIB

The EIB has been supporting the country’s development since the mid-1960s.

Our focus in the country is financing key transport and urban infrastructure, environmental and agricultural projects, as well as enhancing access to finance to small businesses through our local partners. EIB loans also supported other crucial sectors of the Turkish economy such as research and development, industry and climate action, all essential for the country’s modernisation and economic growth.

Infrastructure projects financed under the EIB facilities have benefitted from technical assistance for project preparation and implementation funded by the EU.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Türkiye.

1965

START OF OPERATIONS

257

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

29.4 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Türkiye by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Türkiye

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Türkiye and beyond

  •
    12 January 2024

    Free advice times three

    Infrastructure development across the Western Balkans gets a boost from a tripling of EU advisory work

    Infrastructure Montenegro Albania Türkiye Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 17 February 2021

    Women refugees get a health app

    Innovative healthcare app ensures women refugees can access their medical records and preventative medicine

    Health and life sciences Türkiye EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 9 June 2020

    Fighting hunger and waste in Turkey

    Fazla Gida enters the hunger fight by cutting waste

    SMEs Migration Türkiye EU enlargement countries SMEs
  • 8 March 2016

    Refugee financing: Hope for Syria

    Investments in programmes designed to keep Syrian refugees close to their homeland—and help them get prepared to rebuild the country when the war ends

    Social sustainability SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Türkiye Lebanon Syrian Arab Republic Southern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries SMEs
  • 29 October 2010

    Istanbul Forum highlights key investments in Turkey

    In the attached video, you will find the highlights of the forum as well as of two projects financed by the EIB, the Bosphorus tunnel and earthquake mitigation in Istanbul.

    Transport Türkiye EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica Slovakia St. Maarten Faeroe Islands Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Iran (Islamic Republic of) Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italy Ethiopia United States Malawi Belarus Croatia Norway Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Qatar Argentina Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Azerbaijan Austria Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spain Panama Romania New Caledonia Ecuador Ireland Guinea-Bissau New Zealand Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Germany Sweden Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Montenegro Japan Slovenia Lithuania Pakistan Nauru São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Israel Lao People's Democratic Rep. Bulgaria Iceland Ukraine Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Albania Malta Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Jordan Finland Regional - Pacific Burundi Georgia Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Bermuda Canada China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Andorra Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Türkiye Nicaragua Myanmar Mozambique Russia Angola Chile Togo Armenia Cameroon Barbados Sudan Channel Islands Tunisia Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam North Macedonia Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Lebanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgium Morocco Libyan Arab Jamahiriya El Salvador Hungary Jamaica Egypt Greece The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) Holy See (Vatican City State) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Denmark Honduras Bhutan Australia Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fiji Cyprus Virgin Islands, U.S. The Netherlands South Africa Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Greenland Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius Portugal Korea, Democrat. People's Rep. St. Pierre and Miquelon Syrian Arab Republic Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Poland Mexico Palestine* Indonesia Nepal Switzerland France Zimbabwe Serbia Isle of Man Algeria Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Puerto Rico Djibouti Latvia Bolivia Moldova Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda United Kingdom Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda Czechia French Polynesia Saudi Arabia Oman Bosnia and Herzegovina Kosovo* Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana United Arab Emirates Namibia Belize Estonia Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean European Union EFTA countries Former EU Member States North America Overseas Countries and Territories Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment

Get EIB support in Türkiye

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you need a loan over EUR 25m,
contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m, contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications