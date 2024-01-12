Türkiye and the EIB

The EIB has been supporting the country’s development since the mid-1960s.

Our focus in the country is financing key transport and urban infrastructure, environmental and agricultural projects, as well as enhancing access to finance to small businesses through our local partners. EIB loans also supported other crucial sectors of the Turkish economy such as research and development, industry and climate action, all essential for the country’s modernisation and economic growth.

Infrastructure projects financed under the EIB facilities have benefitted from technical assistance for project preparation and implementation funded by the EU.