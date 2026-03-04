TECH-EU POLVOLT E-WASTE AND COPPER RECYCLING

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction and operation of a secondary electronic waste and copper recycling facility in Zawiercie.
The promoter's investments aim to meet the rising need for copper, a strategic raw material for the manufacturing of Strategic Net-Zero Technologies, including e-mobility, renewable energy technologies, ICT, aerospace and defence.
The projects fall under Annex II of environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU) and Decision EU 2016/1032, establishing Best Available Techniques (BAT) conclusions (Best Available Techniques Reference Documents, BREFs) for the non-ferrous metals industries and waste treatment (Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/1147). A full EIA was carried out for the project, including preparation of an EIA Report, public consultation, and consultation with the competent environmental authorities, prior to the issuance of the environmental decision on 26 July 2024. During appraisal, the EIB will assess whether any additional environmental approvals are required.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.