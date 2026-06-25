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        TECH-EU SPACE ECONOMY VALUE CHAIN RISK SHARING

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 150,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Italy : € 120,000,000
        Credit lines : € 150,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        30/06/2026 : € 30,000,000
        30/06/2026 : € 120,000,000

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        28 April 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 30/06/2026
        20250835
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECH-EU SPACE ECONOMY VALUE CHAIN RISK SHARING
        INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 150 million
        EUR 420 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        A €200 million risk sharing operation under TechEU to unlock over €400 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in the EU space sector. The EIB provides guarantees to a major European commercial bank and partners with the European Space Agency to offer technical advice, incentivising lending to this strategic sector.

        Guarantee provided for the purpose of supporting lending to companies active in the space sector.

        Additionality and Impact

        This operation will support investments by SMEs, MidCaps, and other private sector entities in the space value chain and digitalisation through risk-sharing guarantees. It addresses market failures in space investments caused by the inherent uncertainty of highly technical projects, lenders' limited ability to assess them, and unpriced positive externalities from satellite data, connectivity, and navigation. Underinvestment in digitalisation is due to asymmetric information and the inability to appropriate the positive externalities fully. Asymmetric information leads to due diligence failures and risk mispricing , particularly for SMEs and MidCaps, due to limited transparency and small operational scales (Pillar 1).


        The operation contributes to mobilising private sector funding for a segment underserved by commercial banks, reinforcing the resilience of supply chains and supporting innovation across the full value chain  (Pillar 2). The expected results include greater availability of finance for small and medium size space firms, which should enable the development and deployment of new space sector technologies, products and services; and the strengthening of the Italian space sector supply chain.


        The EIB's contribution is decisive, combining risk-sharing instruments with non-financial value added through cooperation with ESA. Without the EIB, many of these investments would not materialise, or would do so later, on a smaller scale or on less favourable terms (Pillar 3).

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        25 June 2026
        30 June 2026
        Related projects
        Parent project
        TECH EU SPACE AND INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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