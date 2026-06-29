Search EN menu
 
 Homepage

As an LGBTIQ+ inclusive employer, we celebrate the Luxembourg Pride Week.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
    Most visited pages

        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 200,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Italy : € 200,000,000
        Energy : € 200,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        1/07/2026 : € 200,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Related press
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        7 April 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 01/07/2026
        20250816
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        ALPERIA SPA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 345 million
        EUR 465 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
        Description
        Objectives

        The project will support the promoter's investments across several sectors between 2025 and 2030. These include e-mobility infrastructure, the modernisation of several existing hydropower plants, as well as the refurbishment, upgrading, and expansion of its electricity distribution network and district heating assets in Italy.

        The modernisation of the hydropower plants—several of which have been in operation for more than half a century—aims to ensure long-term reliability and extend their lifetime. For the electricity distribution network, the project focuses on increasing network capacity to support the energy transition in the province, particularly in light of rising decentralised generation and demand (e-mobility, heat pumps, and industry). In district heating, the project targets the installation of new biomass boilers, as well as the modernisation and extension of existing assets. For e-mobility infrastructure, the investments focus on increasing the number of charging stations.

        Additionality and Impact

        The operation consists in a multi-sector investment programme featuring refurbishment and modernisation of existing hydropower plants, the expansion and modernisation of electricity distribution networks, the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and the expansion and modernisation of district heating networks. They address in different ways the negative environmental externality caused by emissions of GHG and air pollutants, and increase security of electricity and heat supply, which have characteristics of public goods.

        The financing of the Project contributes to several Bank's as well as EIB Group Green Finance objectives.

        The Project has an excellent economic rate of return and delivers a very good broader social benefit. Adequate capabilities, governance, and good experience by the Promoter contribute to the good quality of the project.

        The EIB support is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. It also increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, with a package offering customised terms not available from the market, delivering tangible financial value added.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The investment programme includes numerous sub-projects in electricity distribution network modernisation and extension, hydropower plant modernisation and installation of low carbon heat generation units (heat pumps, biomass boilers) as well as the extension of the district heating network and e-mobility infrastructure. As such, it may include components that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the program in line with the EU regulations. As the Project includes the investment in biomass-fired boilers among other schemes, the assessment will also concern the sustainability of biomass.

        The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        29 June 2026
        1 July 2026
        Related documents
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Other links
        Related press
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Publication Date
        2 Jul 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        264283212
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250816
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Italy
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Data sheet
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Related press
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        EIB provides €345 million to Alperia to strengthen sustainable energy and infrastructure in South Tyrol
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications