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        LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        25 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 17/06/2026
        20250721
        Project name
        LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 200 million
        EUR 1000 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
        Description
        Objectives

        Purchase by the EIB of Green Bond instruments issued by Latvenergo under European Green Bond Factsheet, the proceeds of which will finance new investments in projects promoting the climate neutrality and sustainability of Latvia's energy supply.

        The aim of the project is to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, to climate mitigation, and pollution prevention and control. The operation is in line with Article 309 point (c) common interest of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Some schemes covered by the operation may be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). These schemes will fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring either an EIA including public consultation, or screening by the national competent authority based on Annex III of the same Directive, to determine the need for an EIA. The promoter will need to comply with sustainability-related disclosure requirements under national and EU legislation, which is applicable to its activities, e.g. publication of EIAs. If EIAs of the underlying schemes are not published by the competent authorities, the promoter will need to ensure the EIAs are made public, to ensure compliance with the Bank's Transparency Policy. In any case, the promoter will need to keep the EIAs on file and ensure that the environmental permit requirements are adequately implemented. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the promoter to identify, assess, manage, and monitor environmental, climate and social effects, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation, as applicable, and with EIB Environmental and Social Standards and relevant guidelines. This due diligence will be based on public and non-public information.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable National legislation and where applicable, EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        9 June 2026
        17 June 2026
        Related documents
        12/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
        Publication Date
        12 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        264232254
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250721
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Latvia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        12/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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