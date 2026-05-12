TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

The Project concerns the roll-out of Very High Capacity Networks in Germany focusing on suburban areas in the district of Lörrach . It will address the market failure to invest in lower-density areas due to the high commercial risks and costs involved. The project will enable more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Decade targets, stating that all households should have access to Gigabit connectivity by 2030. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Project is expected to deliver very good economic rate of return and broader social benefit.

This will be the Borrower's second EIB loan. EIB's offer is appreciated for a combination of financial and non-financial features. The loan will increase the affordability of the Borrower's substantial investment programme into broadband infrastructure by providing a stable funding base alongside public subsidies and commercial bank loans. The loan will lengthen the maturity profile of the borrower's financial debt, bringing it more in line with the economic life of the underlying project. Furthermore, flexibility thanks to the long availability period and grace period, as well as flexible interest rate arrangements, especially long-term fixed interest rates, compare favourably with market alternatives.

The Promoter is an experienced broadband network constructor. Therefore, no technical advice was sought. The monitoring of the Project will take place via annual Project Progress Reports.



