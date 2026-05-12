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        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 70,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Germany : € 70,000,000
        Telecom : € 70,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        30/06/2026 : € 70,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        23/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        22 December 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 30/06/2026
        20250679
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        ZWECKVERBAND BREITBANDVERSORGUNG LANDKREIS LOERRACH
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 70 million
        EUR 141 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project concerns the rollout of very high capacity networks in the district of Lörrach in Germany. The long-term target is to connect every household with an optical fibre cable for the provision of Gigabit broadband services by 2030. The investments will enable an additional 30 000 homes connected with access to Gigabit fixed line broadband services, mainly in the so called "grey areas", suburban and urban areas with limited alternative broadband services. The project will bring a significant uplift of the broadband service offering as the customers are today often served by less developed broadband services below 30 Mbps.

        The long-term target is to connect every household with an optical fibre broadband access line by 2030. The current rollout is focused on areas with limited ultra-high speed broadband coverage. The investments will enable thousands of homes with access to gigabit fixed line broadband services. The implementation will take place from 2026 to 2030. The project will bring a significant uplift of the broadband service offering up to gigabit services.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project concerns the roll-out of Very High Capacity Networks in Germany focusing on suburban areas in the district of Lörrach . It will address the market failure to invest in lower-density areas due to the high commercial risks and costs involved. The project will enable more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Decade targets, stating that all households should have access to Gigabit connectivity by 2030. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Project is expected to deliver very good economic rate of return and broader social benefit.

        This will be the Borrower's second EIB loan. EIB's offer is appreciated for a combination of financial and non-financial features. The loan will increase the affordability of the Borrower's substantial investment programme into broadband infrastructure by providing a stable funding base alongside public subsidies and commercial bank loans. The loan will lengthen the maturity profile of the borrower's financial debt, bringing it more in line with the economic life of the underlying project. Furthermore, flexibility thanks to the long availability period and grace period, as well as flexible interest rate arrangements, especially long-term fixed interest rates, compare favourably with market alternatives.

        The Promoter is an experienced broadband network constructor. Therefore, no technical advice was sought. The monitoring of the Project will take place via annual Project Progress Reports.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out alongside existing transport infrastructure such as roads.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        12 May 2026
        30 June 2026
        Related documents
        23/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Publication Date
        23 May 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        261974001
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250679
        Sector(s)
        Telecom
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Germany
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        23/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Data sheet
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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