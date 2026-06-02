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        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 103,729,761.38
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Sweden : € 103,729,761.38
        Urban development : € 103,729,761.38
        Signature date(s)
        29/06/2026 : € 103,729,761.38
        Other links
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        25 February 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 29/06/2026
        20250653
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        GALLIVARE KOMMUN
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        SEK 1150 million (EUR 106 million)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project involves the construction of a multi-activity centre designed to provide cultural and sports facilities for the benefit of the wider local community. It will serve different generations and cater to a broad range of interests. The planned investments include cultural facilities such as a library, cinema, drama and music studios; a multi-purpose hall for various sports activities; swimming pools; leisure and activity areas; as well as a restaurant and office spaces. The project forms part of a comprehensive urban regeneration programme. Three phases have already been completed, and the current project constitutes the fourth phase.

        The aim is to further support the revitalisation of the urban centre and contribute to enhancing the quality, functionality, and attractiveness of the built environment.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project concerns the construction of a new Multi Activity Centre providing modern cultural, sports and leisure facilities as part of a wider urban regeneration programme in Gällivare, a municipality undergoing a profound urban transformation linked to a green transition. The Project is aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities on sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, climate action and social inclusion, and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses a clear market failure, as investments in high-quality, energy-efficient social infrastructure generate significant social and environmental externalities but insufficient direct revenues to be financed on market terms. The Project is expected to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration, strengthening community cohesion, improving quality of life and supporting population attraction and retention; thus, supporting long-term socio-economic sustainability goals.


        The EIB, as a provider of a long-term unsecured loan with a long draw-down availability period, matches the funding needs of the Municipality for its capital expenditures when implementing investment plans and climate neutrality goals. The EIB loan also offer revision/conversion of the interest rate after a number of years, which is valued by public sector clients in the Swedish market.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        2 June 2026
        29 June 2026
        Related documents
        06/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Publication Date
        6 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        257906503
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250653
        Sector(s)
        Urban development
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Sweden
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Data sheet
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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