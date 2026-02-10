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A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2026 : € 200,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/03/2026
20250575
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 303 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme (the "Project") for the reinforcement and modernisation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks in Italy, in the municipalities within the Metropolitan City of Milan, during the period 2026-2030.

The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the resilience of the network, the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages below the threshold for screening set out in the national legislation, as per the provisions of Article 4(3) of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. As a result, none of the schemes will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 February 2026
13 March 2026
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES LENDING ENVELOPE
Link to source
Summary sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II
Other links
Data sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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