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TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 6,000,000
Belgium : € 6,000,000
Poland : € 6,000,000
Hungary : € 6,000,000
France : € 6,000,000
The Netherlands : € 270,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2026 : € 6,000,000
29/05/2026 : € 6,000,000
29/05/2026 : € 6,000,000
29/05/2026 : € 6,000,000
29/05/2026 : € 6,000,000
29/05/2026 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
7 May 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2026
20250560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI
SIGNIFY NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 657 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns the financing of research, development and innovation in sustainable lighting solutions and digitalisation.

The Project supports the Promoter's R&D in the field of innovative lighting solutions and components, aimed at developing new and upgraded lighting products and services, with enhanced energy efficiency, improved connectivity with embedded IoT (Internet of Things) functionalities, improved sustainability and a higher degree of customisation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 May 2026
29 May 2026
Related documents
14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
14 May 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
261497885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250560
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Belgium
France
Germany
Hungary
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI
Data sheet
TECHEU SIGNIFY EFFICIENT LIGHTING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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