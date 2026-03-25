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        TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 140,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Germany : € 3,080,000
        Belgium : € 27,440,000
        The Netherlands : € 32,480,000
        France : € 77,000,000
        Industry : € 140,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        24/06/2026 : € 3,080,000
        24/06/2026 : € 27,440,000
        24/06/2026 : € 32,480,000
        24/06/2026 : € 77,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        01/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Related press
        France: Exosens secures €140 million in EIB financing to foster innovation in Europe’s defense and security industry

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        29 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 24/06/2026
        20250507
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        EXOSENS SA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 140 million
        EUR 288 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project supports the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) investments in the field of electro-optical technologies destined for the defence, surveillance, and industrial end markets. The project will cover the 2026-2030 period, and will be located mostly in France, the Netherlands, and Belgium (and to a lesser extent, Germany).

        The project aims to support the promoter's RDI activities in the fields of electro-optical technologies.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of defence industry and digital technologies and services. The Project's activities support the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) Public Policy Goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the "Competitive Industries - RDI and Security, Strategic Autonomy and Resilience" objectives. They also largely contribute to the EIB's transversal Security and Defence Public Policy Goal.


        The Project finances the research and development programme of an electro-optical solutions provider of dual-use applications, notably for defence and industrial sectors. It supports investments in strategic areas that will strengthen Europe's security and defence capabilities and industrial sovereignty. The Project contributes to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and "Security and Defence". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European security and defence ecosystem and the industrial sector. EIB's financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the Project, facilitating other financiers.


        EIB contribution to the Project is very good. This is first driven by an excellent financial contribution based on the loan's tenor, drawdown flexibility and length of availability period, as well as the financial benefit made available to the Borrower. Non-financial contribution is also very good, with EIB intervention providing a positive signal about the credibility of the Borrower and supporting the improvement of its credit standing over time.


        The Project would not be able to be carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project activities are not listed under Annexes I or II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore they are not subject to an EIA procedure. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

        The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        25 March 2026
        24 June 2026
        Related documents
        01/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Other links
        Related press
        France: Exosens secures €140 million in EIB financing to foster innovation in Europe’s defense and security industry

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Publication Date
        1 Jul 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        257273037
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250507
        Sector(s)
        Industry
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        France
        The Netherlands
        Belgium
        Germany
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        01/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Data sheet
        TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE
        Related press
        France: Exosens secures €140 million in EIB financing to foster innovation in Europe’s defense and security industry

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        France: Exosens secures €140 million in EIB financing to foster innovation in Europe’s defense and security industry
        Other links
        Related public register
        01/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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