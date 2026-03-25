TECH EU ELECTRO-OPTICS FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of defence industry and digital technologies and services. The Project's activities support the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) Public Policy Goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the "Competitive Industries - RDI and Security, Strategic Autonomy and Resilience" objectives. They also largely contribute to the EIB's transversal Security and Defence Public Policy Goal.





The Project finances the research and development programme of an electro-optical solutions provider of dual-use applications, notably for defence and industrial sectors. It supports investments in strategic areas that will strengthen Europe's security and defence capabilities and industrial sovereignty. The Project contributes to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and "Security and Defence". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European security and defence ecosystem and the industrial sector. EIB's financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the Project, facilitating other financiers.





EIB contribution to the Project is very good. This is first driven by an excellent financial contribution based on the loan's tenor, drawdown flexibility and length of availability period, as well as the financial benefit made available to the Borrower. Non-financial contribution is also very good, with EIB intervention providing a positive signal about the credibility of the Borrower and supporting the improvement of its credit standing over time.





The Project would not be able to be carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.