COMMERZBANK PAN-EU POWER GRID PACKAGE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation linked risk-sharing ("LRS") transaction with the financial intermediary. It will enable new investment in the European power grid through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds, associated with supply contracts of manufacturers of power grid equipment in the InvestEU countries.
The objective is to support the expansion and enhancement of the EU power grid by increasing the capacity of the financial intermediaries to provide advance payment and performance bonds in relation to the supply of power-grid components.
The operation will contribute to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector and is structured as a guarantee line to the financial intermediary in order to cover part of its exposure to advance payment and performance bonds issued by the financial intermediary to cover risks born by promoters of power-grid related projects on supply contracts with component manufacturers (OEMs) based in or with manufacturing capacity in InvestEU countries.
The ambitious policy decarbonisation targets set in the EU towards 2030 require significant investment in renewable energy production capacity. The installation of such capacity needs to happen in parallel to an overall enhancement and an extension of the power-grid, so that the new renewable energy capacity can be fully integrated. This in turn requires a scale up of the supply chain, notably of the power-grid equipment manufacturing industry, so that it can deliver components, services, and materials in a timely manner. It also requires an increased access to advance payment and performance guarantee lines for the OEMs, in a context of commercial and financial pressure (growing order books) and with commercial banks reaching their exposure concentration limits vis-a-vis OEMs. The current situation in the guarantee market is exacerbated by the relatively limited number of EU commercial banks providing such demanded guarantees in the EU.
The operation, by providing additional guarantee capacity, is specifically addressing the increasing bottleneck associated with the provision of guarantees to OEMs, and will therefore enable additional investment in strategic Net-Zero technology deployment by power-grid OEM suppliers in the InvestEU countries. This enabling effect will help support the proper functioning and access to finance of the entire power-grid supply chain and will, in turn, contribute to deploy additional power-grid capacity that will be installed mainly in the EU and some of the other InvestEU countries.
The future of the European clean energy and decarbonisation effort is grid locked. As stated in the Draghi report, without a significant increase in grid capacity, Europe may face competitiveness limitations including in digitalising its production sector or providing businesses and households with access to clean energy solutions.
The operation would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.