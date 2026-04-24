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EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2026
20250419
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DEL PAIS VASCO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multiannual investment plan for the healthcare network of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country. The project aims to modernise and expand the infrastructure of hospitals and primary care centres across Álava, Gipuzkoa and Bizkaia during the period 2025/2033.

The aim is to support the modernisation of hospital infrastructure across Álava, Gipuzkoa and Bizkaia, including upgrades to buildings, surgical and diagnostic areas, thermal envelopes, accessibility features and energy systems, as well as the renewal of high- and medium-technology medical equipment. This includes the expansion and reconfiguration of major hospital campuses through new buildings, refurbishments, improved circulation and logistics, and the centralisation of certain services (for example hospital laundries in Bizkaia). It also involves strengthening the primary care network through new constructions, extensions and comprehensive refurbishments of health centres across the three provinces, with a focus on accessibility, paediatric services and improved service coverage. Network-wide sustainability and resilience measures will be implemented, including the renewal of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy efficiency upgrades, thermal envelope improvements, equipment renewal and other actions supporting modern, efficient and low-carbon healthcare delivery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals and other medical facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify, during appraisal, the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, as amended by Directive 2024/1275/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will be required to meet at least the relevant national energy efficiency targets. The design energy performance of the medical facilities, as well as any specific related targets, will be assessed during appraisal. The project is expected to generate wider benefits for the community, as healthcare contributes to social cohesion and economic development. The EIB will also encourage the promoter to take into account circular economy principles during both the development and future operation of the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 April 2026
28 May 2026
Related documents
30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Spain: The EIB will provide €500 million in funding for the modernisation and expansion of the Basque Country’s hospital and primary care network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Apr 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
260097075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250419
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME
Related press
Spain: The EIB will provide €500 million in funding for the modernisation and expansion of the Basque Country’s hospital and primary care network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: The EIB will provide €500 million in funding for the modernisation and expansion of the Basque Country’s hospital and primary care network
Other links
Related public register
30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUSKADI HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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