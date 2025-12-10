HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.
The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.
The Fund is expected to strengthen trade relations between the European Union and Africa and foster deeper regional integration by supporting European companies in expanding their operations across the continent. This support may take the form of increased exports, the establishment of local subsidiaries, or the adoption of nearshoring strategies.
The proposed operation is fully aligned with the investment priorities outlined in the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package. It will play a key role in accelerating Africa's digital transformation, encouraging private sector development, entrepreneurship, and investment in sectors that generate employment and economic resilience. Furthermore, the initiative aims to close the investment gap in innovation, emerging technologies, and infrastructure, while also enhancing both physical and social infrastructure across the region.
The EIB involvement is considered essential for enabling the Fund Manager to continue supporting companies that drive sustainable growth and job creation in Africa.
EIB commitment is expected to ensure adherence to best market practices standards.
The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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