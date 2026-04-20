MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

Summary sheet
The project will support Phase I of the "CIME" (Créer, Innover, Moderniser, Ensemble) multi-annual investment programme at the University Hospital Centre of Grenoble (CHUGA), for the modernisation, reconfiguration, and equipping of its main hospital campus north site.
The aim is to strengthen CHUGA's healthcare, training, and research missions by addressing evolving medical, technical, and organizational needs, ensuring that the institution remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence while generating a range of economic and social benefits. By providing modern hospital infrastructure designed to meet contemporary standards, the investment will enhance the quality of care and the safety of medical procedures, reduce readmissions, improve working conditions for medical professionals, and support the retention of scarce, highly qualified staff in the new facility. It will also strengthen the capacity to respond effectively to the changing healthcare needs of an ageing population and enable more efficient operations overall.
Hospitals and care facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. During appraisal it will be verified if, based on the characteristics of the health infrastructure and site, any of the schemes included in the project is subject to the EIA. In line with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU as amended by the Directive 2024/1275/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The Promoter is currently developing a coherent strategy to reduce the carbon emissions and it is expected that this project contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.
The Promoter is a public entity and shall ensure that all contracts related to the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with applicable EU public procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the European Union where required. Information regarding the main suppliers and contractors to be awarded for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not yet available.
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