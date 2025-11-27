TECH EU KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI III

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of elevators, escalators, auto-walks as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow over the period 2026-2029.
The aim is to improve the energy efficiency and functional performance of the product range, developing new solutions and new products, as well as leveraging digitalisation and IoT to provide new services and improve customers' experience.
The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of elevators, escalators, auto-walks as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.
The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.
The project will have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with industrial and academic partners, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. The project also contributes to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European elevator and related sectors.
It will generate positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products that help improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where they will be installed.
The proposed loan will provide financial sources for the project and its implementation. The loan will extend KONE's debt maturity profile and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the group. The Bank's significant support to the Promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets.
The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.