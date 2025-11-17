TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE

This new project will allow the Promoter's to establish a globally unique industrial production facility, designed to manufacture up to 200,000 radiopharmaceutical doses annually. This production capacity translates into the ability to treat approximately 50,000 patients per year. The project directly supports the EU's strategic objective of fostering innovation in healthcare by financing some of the most promising technologies in cancer treatment. These technologies are essential for the technological advancement, competitiveness, and the strategic autonomy and sovereignty of the EU. The Project also responds to France 2030 plan's objectives by enhancing France's sovereignty and autonomy in healthcare and contributing to development of new therapeutical agents against cancer. The Project is also addressing the French ten-year strategy to combat cancer 2021-2030.





The Project's contribution to policy objectives is rated as Excellent. It advances the EU priorities on Innovation, Digitalisation, and Human Capital by addressing the under-provision of medical research, innovation, and development, while responding to critical societal health needs. Located in an EIB Cohesion (transition) region, the project contributes 100% to the horizontal objective of Economic and Social Cohesion. Furthermore, financing this initiative fosters the creation of new scientific and medical knowledge, generating positive externalities for the broader EU economy. These include knowledge spillovers that can drive innovation in the health sector, improve cancer treatment options, and enhance productivity.





The combination of longer maturity and favourable pricing terms provides significant benefits to the Company. The loan diversifies the Borrower's financing sources and complements existing funding channels, which currently rely on a mix of bank debt and debt capital market instruments - sources that are increasingly volatile given current market conditions.



