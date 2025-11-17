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        TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 125,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        France : € 125,000,000
        Health : € 125,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        20/04/2026 : € 125,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE - Etude d'Impact
        Related press
        France: The EIB grants Orano a loan of €125 million to finance Orano Med’s innovations and industrial infrastructure

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        1 July 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 20/04/2026
        20250335
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE
        ORANO MED MANUFACTURING SAS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 125 million
        EUR 286 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Health - Human health and social work activities
        Description
        Objectives

        The project involves establishing the Advanced Thorium Extraction Facility (ATEF) factory dedicated to the production of thorium-228, by extraction from natural thorium salts. Thorium-228 is a precursor of lead-212, used in nuclear medicine in cancer treatment. The project will use an innovative production method based on a sequence of advanced chromatographic separation and purification steps, thus requiring neither nuclear reactors nor particle accelerators.

        The project objective is to ensure sufficient supply of lead-212, a medical radioisotope used in cancer treatment, by developing lead-212 production in Europe.

        Additionality and Impact

        This new project will allow the Promoter's to establish a globally unique industrial production facility, designed to manufacture up to 200,000 radiopharmaceutical doses annually. This production capacity translates into the ability to treat approximately 50,000 patients per year. The project directly supports the EU's strategic objective of fostering innovation in healthcare by financing some of the most promising technologies in cancer treatment. These technologies are essential for the technological advancement, competitiveness, and the strategic autonomy and sovereignty of the EU. The Project also responds to France 2030 plan's objectives by enhancing France's sovereignty and autonomy in healthcare and contributing to development of new therapeutical agents against cancer. The Project is also addressing the French ten-year strategy to combat cancer 2021-2030.


        The Project's contribution to policy objectives is rated as Excellent. It advances the EU priorities on Innovation, Digitalisation, and Human Capital by addressing the under-provision of medical research, innovation, and development, while responding to critical societal health needs. Located in an EIB Cohesion (transition) region, the project contributes 100% to the horizontal objective of Economic and Social Cohesion. Furthermore, financing this initiative fosters the creation of new scientific and medical knowledge, generating positive externalities for the broader EU economy. These include knowledge spillovers that can drive innovation in the health sector, improve cancer treatment options, and enhance productivity.


        The combination of longer maturity and favourable pricing terms provides significant benefits to the Company. The loan diversifies the Borrower's financing sources and complements existing funding channels, which currently rely on a mix of bank debt and debt capital market instruments - sources that are increasingly volatile given current market conditions.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project falls under Annex I of the EU's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU) as an integrated chemical installation, for the production of basic pharmaceutical products using a chemical process. An EIA procedure has been conducted and the project received its main environmental authorization and the associated building permit in mid-2024, enabling the start of construction of the primary facility. In addition to the main installation, a second building dedicated to solidification - required for the recycling of thorium-232 drums - will be constructed later. For this building, the promoter plans to submit an environmental authorization application in the second half of 2025, with an expected approval in 2026. In addition, the project requires an authorization from the French Nuclear Safety Authority for the distribution and handling of unsealed radioactive sources (Th-228), that will be submitted in 2026, and a permit from the High Official for Defense and Security for the possession of nuclear materials, to be submitted by the end of 2025, with authorization expected by the end of 2026. These authorizations are all part of the planned roadmap to bring ATEF into full operational status by 2027.

        The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        17 November 2025
        20 April 2026
        Related documents
        02/07/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE - Etude d'Impact
        Other links
        Related press
        France: The EIB grants Orano a loan of €125 million to finance Orano Med’s innovations and industrial infrastructure

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental Impact Assessment - TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE - Etude d'Impact
        Publication Date
        2 Jul 2026
        Document language
        French
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        252660808
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental Impact Assessment
        Project Number
        20250335
        Sector(s)
        Health
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        France
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE - Etude d'Impact
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE
        Data sheet
        TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE
        Related press
        France: The EIB grants Orano a loan of €125 million to finance Orano Med’s innovations and industrial infrastructure

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        France: The EIB grants Orano a loan of €125 million to finance Orano Med’s innovations and industrial infrastructure
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - TECHEU RADIOISOTOPES THERAPY SUPPORT FRANCE - Etude d'Impact

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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