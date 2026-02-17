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        SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 56,269,256.25
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Czechia : € 56,269,256.25
        Water, sewerage : € 56,269,256.25
        Signature date(s)
        16/06/2026 : € 56,269,256.25
        Other links
        Related public register
        26/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        24 June 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 16/06/2026
        20250333
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        SEVEROCESKA VODARENSKA SPOLECNOST AS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        CZK 1359 million (EUR 56 million)
        CZK 1890 million (EUR 78 million)
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
        Description
        Objectives

        The project covers various investments related to the rehabilitation, modernisation and development of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the Ústi nad Labem region within the period of 2026-2030.

        The project will contribute to ensuring continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector.

        Additionality and Impact

        The project will support investments in water supply and wastewater infrastructure in the Usti nad Labem region of the Czech Republic. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations and improve the quality and resilience of safely managed water supply and sanitation services in the project area. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


        The project will support the creation of public goods, generating positive public health and environmental benefits which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of water supply and sanitation systems in the project area while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


        The EIB support is expected to bring an increased value added by lowering the project's cost of funding (including by enabling the Promoter's access to a PSLF grant) and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its overall implementation.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project will contribute to ensuring compliance in particular with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC and 2024/3019/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

        The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        17 February 2026
        16 June 2026
        Related documents
        26/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Publication Date
        26 Feb 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        250787627
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250333
        Sector(s)
        Water, sewerage
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Czechia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        26/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
        Data sheet
        SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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