SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project covers various investments related to the rehabilitation, modernisation and development of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the Ústi nad Labem region within the period of 2026-2030.
The project will contribute to ensuring continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector.
The project will support investments in water supply and wastewater infrastructure in the Usti nad Labem region of the Czech Republic. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations and improve the quality and resilience of safely managed water supply and sanitation services in the project area. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The project will support the creation of public goods, generating positive public health and environmental benefits which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of water supply and sanitation systems in the project area while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
The EIB support is expected to bring an increased value added by lowering the project's cost of funding (including by enabling the Promoter's access to a PSLF grant) and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its overall implementation.
The project will contribute to ensuring compliance in particular with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC and 2024/3019/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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