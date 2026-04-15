GEWOBAG AFFORDABLE HOUSING BERLIN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The investment loan will support one of the largest municipal housing companies in the State of Berlin in implementing its multiannual investment programme.
The aim is to co-finance the construction of about 1,465 social and affordable rental housing, as well as student accommodation, together with the related urban development infrastructure. Although the construction of some buildings may have already started, the EIB will assess the project costs during appraisal to ensure that most eligible costs are incurred in the coming years.
Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive 2001/42/EC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations, as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as amended, will also be assessed, if needed, during project appraisal.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal where required. Information on the main suppliers or contractors awarded contracts for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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