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BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2025 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2025
20250271
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE
BPCE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to BPCE, supporting 100% EIB eligible security and defence projects in France and in the EU.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries to support their small/medium projects.

Additionality and Impact

The operations aims to ease financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps operating in the European security and defence sector. It addresses persistent market failures arising from limited access to finance and/or higher cost of funding faced by these companies due to sector-specific sensitivities, dual-use activities, and a lack of tailored financial instruments. These challenges are compounded by information asymmetries, perceived reputational risks, and limited collateral availability.


Through this operation, the EIB will deploy its intermediated products via BPCE and its subsidiaries, including Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, to facilitate access to medium and long-term financing for eligible defence-related projects. EIB's involvement is expected to enhance the availability and affordability of credit, particularly for smaller players along the defence value chain, thereby strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy, industrial resilience, and technological innovation capacity . Moreover, the operation has a high contribution (90%) to the cohesion objectives. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
17 June 2025
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EU SECURITY & DEFENCE LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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