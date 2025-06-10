BPCE L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to BPCE, supporting 100% EIB eligible security and defence projects in France and in the EU.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries to support their small/medium projects.
The operations aims to ease financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps operating in the European security and defence sector. It addresses persistent market failures arising from limited access to finance and/or higher cost of funding faced by these companies due to sector-specific sensitivities, dual-use activities, and a lack of tailored financial instruments. These challenges are compounded by information asymmetries, perceived reputational risks, and limited collateral availability.
Through this operation, the EIB will deploy its intermediated products via BPCE and its subsidiaries, including Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, to facilitate access to medium and long-term financing for eligible defence-related projects. EIB's involvement is expected to enhance the availability and affordability of credit, particularly for smaller players along the defence value chain, thereby strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy, industrial resilience, and technological innovation capacity . Moreover, the operation has a high contribution (90%) to the cohesion objectives.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.