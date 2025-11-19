Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 25,000,000
Health : € 1,000,000
Transport : € 3,750,000
Education : € 6,000,000
Urban development : € 14,250,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2025 : € 1,000,000
25/11/2025 : € 3,750,000
25/11/2025 : € 6,000,000
25/11/2025 : € 14,250,000
Data sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Summary sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2025
20250256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
BRATISLAVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 52 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation and energy efficiency improvements of public buildings (secondary schools, social services, health care), reconstruction of regional transport infrastructure (roads and bridges) and upgrading of urban greenery and parks in the Bratislava region.

The investments supported by EIB contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing quality of life in Bratislava region by improving energy efficiency performance of public buildings and modernising public infrastructure in education, health care, regional transport and green areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
25 November 2025
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Summary sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
22 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251945680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250256
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Summary sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

