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SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 168,336,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 168,336,000
Energy : € 3,366,720
Water, sewerage : € 13,466,880
Services : € 13,466,880
Urban development : € 18,516,960
Health : € 31,983,840
Education : € 38,717,280
Transport : € 48,817,440
Signature date(s)
14/04/2026 : € 3,366,720
14/04/2026 : € 13,466,880
14/04/2026 : € 13,466,880
14/04/2026 : € 18,516,960
14/04/2026 : € 31,983,840
14/04/2026 : € 38,717,280
14/04/2026 : € 48,817,440
Other links
Related public register
23/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/04/2026
20250227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
REGION OF CRETE,REGION OF NORTH AEGEAN,REGION OF PELOPONNESE,REGION OF SOUTH AEGEAN,REGION OF WESTERN MACEDONIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 168 million
EUR 234 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is structured as a multisector Framework Loan in support of Just Transition in the regions of Western Macedonia, Crete, North Aegean, South Aegean and Peloponnese and is expected to fall under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism). The project comprises the schemes under the investment programmes of the aforementioned regions aiming to support the implementation of their Territorial Just Transition Plans.

The project aims to address some of the social, economic, environmental and climate transition challenges (as described in the Just Transition Territorial Plans of the relevant regions and their Regional Development Programmes 2021-2025). The project includes multi-sector investment schemes in the sectors of transport, education, energy efficiency, digitalisation, culture and social care.

Additionality and Impact

The Project, under the Public Sector Loan Facility (Pillar III of Just Transition Mechanism), concerns the schemes implemented in line with the Just Transition Territorial Plans of Western Macedonia, Peloponnese and the Islands, that will support Just Transition and improve regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, education, health, wastewater, digital infrastructure and energy efficiency.


The Project is in line with the priorities of new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socioeconomic cohesion. EIB financing will allow the Just Transition regions to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive benefits in terms of delivery of public services in education, health and through construction or rehabilitation of urban infrastructure with an impact on the quality of life. Additional environmental (climate) and economic benefits are anticipated with the implementation of energy-efficiency and digital transition projects. The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the regions' financing structure and the affordability of their investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the regions' ability to stimulate economic recovery and transition.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU/ 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 August 2025
14 April 2026
Related documents
23/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Publication Date
23 Aug 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247082593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250227
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Transport
Services
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS
Data sheet
SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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