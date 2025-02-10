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        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 40,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Moldova : € 40,000,000
        Education : € 40,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        17/06/2026 : € 40,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Related press
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        21 May 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Under appraisal | 25/09/2025
        20250210
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        REPUBLICA MOLDOVA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 40 million
        EUR 83 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project focuses on rehabilitation and modernisation of 36 educational institutions across the Republic of Moldova, of which 20 to be financed by the EIB. The planned investments will include comprehensive upgrades to the buildings, including energy efficiency as well as safety and accessibility of the buildings, and to the educational spaces. The rehabilitation covers over 200 000 m2 of school facilities.

        The project aims to improve learning conditions for students and working environments for teachers, while significantly enhancing energy efficiency through the installation of energy efficient equipment and improved building insulation. Through investments in safer, more energy efficient and better equipped educational facilities, the project contributes directly to the objectives of the EU Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova 2025-2027, notably by supporting social capital development and inclusive growth, while advancing green transition priorities. The project represents the first EIB operation to be co?financed by the Republic of Moldova with funds from the Growth Plan.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project will consist of rehabilitation and equipping existing schools. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. Educational facilities are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (if applicable, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II (Point 10b) of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project is also expected to incorporate energy efficiency measures and improve the energy performance of buildings in accordance with the Moldovan energy efficiency law and in line with EU Directives for energy efficiency in buildings.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Related documents
        22/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Other links
        Related press
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Publication Date
        22 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        259360899
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250210
        Sector(s)
        Education
        Regions
        Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
        Countries
        Moldova
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Data sheet
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Related press
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova
        Other links
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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