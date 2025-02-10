MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

Summary sheet
The project focuses on rehabilitation and modernisation of 36 educational institutions across the Republic of Moldova, of which 20 to be financed by the EIB. The planned investments will include comprehensive upgrades to the buildings, including energy efficiency as well as safety and accessibility of the buildings, and to the educational spaces. The rehabilitation covers over 200 000 m2 of school facilities.
The project aims to improve learning conditions for students and working environments for teachers, while significantly enhancing energy efficiency through the installation of energy efficient equipment and improved building insulation. Through investments in safer, more energy efficient and better equipped educational facilities, the project contributes directly to the objectives of the EU Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova 2025-2027, notably by supporting social capital development and inclusive growth, while advancing green transition priorities. The project represents the first EIB operation to be co?financed by the Republic of Moldova with funds from the Growth Plan.
The project will consist of rehabilitation and equipping existing schools. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. Educational facilities are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (if applicable, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II (Point 10b) of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project is also expected to incorporate energy efficiency measures and improve the energy performance of buildings in accordance with the Moldovan energy efficiency law and in line with EU Directives for energy efficiency in buildings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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