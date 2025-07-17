IBERDROLA VALENCIA NETWORK RECONSTRUCTION

The Project includes reconstruction and climate adaptation investments in electricity distribution following the devastating 2024 floods in the region of Valencia. The capital expenditures will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply.





The Project is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, in the context of extreme weather events and of growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources, which has dimensions of public good.





The Project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





The EIB's financing provides an additional source of funding to the Promoter, which is currently one of the major operators in the electricity distribution sector in Spain. The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering more flexibility (availability period, length of the loan and grace period, flexibility of drawdowns) than market alternatives.