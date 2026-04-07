ICE FOCUSED SUPPORT FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

The Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in Spain, particularly those seeking to invest in agro-industry and promote innovation, new technologies and international competitiveness. The intended Group green financing (formerly Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability) window will contribute to the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy. The supported SMEs & Mid-Caps are expected to be in the Spanish region of Castilla y León, a Cohesion (Transition) area.





The Project makes a very good policy contribution as it addresses constraints in access to finance for SMEs & Mid-Caps with a partial focus on sustainability-related investments. The Project's quality and results are very good, driven by the intermediary's capacity and soundness, the Project's ambition to enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries, as well as the expected employment sustained through the financing. The EIB's contribution encourages further green investments, promoting a broader sustainability transition.





EIB financing will provide flexible financial conditions (e.g. drawdown terms, grace period) that will allow to distribute the cost of financing in the long term for the benefit of final beneficiaries. Additionally, the Borrower will use EIB tools to assess the green eligibility of underlying projects.