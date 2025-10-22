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STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,153,084.75
Sector(s)
Health : € 3,707,654.24
Telecom : € 11,122,962.71
Transport : € 14,830,616.95
Energy : € 44,491,850.85
Signature date(s)
18/12/2025 : € 556,148.14
18/12/2025 : € 1,483,061.69
18/12/2025 : € 1,668,444.41
18/12/2025 : € 1,668,444.41
18/12/2025 : € 2,224,592.54
18/12/2025 : € 4,449,185.08
18/12/2025 : € 5,005,333.22
18/12/2025 : € 5,932,246.78
18/12/2025 : € 6,673,777.63
18/12/2025 : € 6,673,777.63
18/12/2025 : € 17,796,740.34
18/12/2025 : € 20,021,332.88
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
11 August 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2025
20250099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II
STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II GP SARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 87 million (EUR 75 million)
USD 650 million (EUR 561 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Telecom - Information and communication
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund investing equity and equity-like instruments in greenfield infrastructure projects, infrastructure operators and development platforms in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and certain neighbouring countries of the European Union, such as EU Candidate States, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The fund targets both new and existing projects or assets and intends to invest for the latter in operational businesses with expansion capex as the central part of the investment thesis. The fund aims to deliver medium to large size sustainable infrastructure assets or projects across emerging markets, with a strong emphasis on development impact and climate resilience, in energy, transportation, telecoms, social infrastructure and environment. The establishment and marketing of the fund are subject to the final authorisation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Additionality and Impact

EIB's investment supports an experienced team launching their first private equity fund. The proposed operation aligns with the EU's Global Gateway strategy, supporting infrastructure projects in Africa and Latin America that focus on energy transition, digitalization, transportation, and social development. It aims to address market failures such as lack of internalized benefits from greenhouse gas reductions and coordination failures that hinder investment in clean energy and infrastructure projects.


The fund manager has proven expertise and a robust investment process, with EIB playing a key role in fund structuring, governance, and environmental and social standards, providing financial and non-financial additionality critical for fund success. The fund manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.


The operation facilitates equity capital for greenfield infrastructure projects, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth in the target regions. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the targeted first close, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the fund manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The establishment and marketing of the fund are subject to the final authorisation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 October 2025
18 December 2025
Related documents
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II
Publication Date
24 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252026620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250099
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Health
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Latin America
Mediterranean Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II
Data sheet
STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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