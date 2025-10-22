STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

EIB's investment supports an experienced team launching their first private equity fund. The proposed operation aligns with the EU's Global Gateway strategy, supporting infrastructure projects in Africa and Latin America that focus on energy transition, digitalization, transportation, and social development. It aims to address market failures such as lack of internalized benefits from greenhouse gas reductions and coordination failures that hinder investment in clean energy and infrastructure projects.





The fund manager has proven expertise and a robust investment process, with EIB playing a key role in fund structuring, governance, and environmental and social standards, providing financial and non-financial additionality critical for fund success. The fund manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.





The operation facilitates equity capital for greenfield infrastructure projects, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth in the target regions. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the targeted first close, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.