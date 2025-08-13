Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 36,000,000
Industry : € 36,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/10/2025 : € 36,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Related press
France: Medical technology company EDAP secures €36 million credit facility from EIB to advance prostate cancer and endometriosis non-invasive treatment
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/10/2025
20250092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
EDAP TMS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 78 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under InvestEU , benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative medtech company EDAP. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. EDAPs expertise lies in applying high intensity focal ultrasound in a very precise way to cancer nodes in the prostate. Other applications are under clinical assessment. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the

development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 August 2025
17 October 2025
Related documents
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
France: Medical technology company EDAP secures €36 million credit facility from EIB to advance prostate cancer and endometriosis non-invasive treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Publication Date
4 Feb 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246535069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250092
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Data sheet
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Related press
France: Medical technology company EDAP secures €36 million credit facility from EIB to advance prostate cancer and endometriosis non-invasive treatment
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Medical technology company EDAP secures €36 million credit facility from EIB to advance prostate cancer and endometriosis non-invasive treatment
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications