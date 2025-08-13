ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under InvestEU , benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative medtech company EDAP. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. EDAPs expertise lies in applying high intensity focal ultrasound in a very precise way to cancer nodes in the prostate. Other applications are under clinical assessment. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the

development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.