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        FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 150,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Moldova : € 150,000,000
        Credit lines : € 150,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        29/06/2026 : € 150,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        13/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        8 April 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 29/06/2026
        20250068
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II
        ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 150 million
        not applicable
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        Loan to the Republic of Moldova for the upgrading of agricultural value chains.

        Double intermediated facility to support the upgrading of agricultural value chains. The funds will be partially on lend to financial intermediaries originating loans for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps, and partially used to finance public infrastructure projects.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        12 June 2026
        29 June 2026
        Related documents
        13/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II
        Publication Date
        13 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        249399248
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250068
        Sector(s)
        Credit lines
        Regions
        Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
        Countries
        Moldova
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        13/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II
        Data sheet
        FRUIT GARDEN OF MOLDOVA II

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications