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FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 700,000,000
Urban development : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2025 : € 700,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
EIB and Belgian region of Flanders agree landmark €1.7 billion financing agreement to boost social housing

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2025
20250067
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
VLAAMSE MAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR SOCIAAL WONEN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1700 million
EUR 2545 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the social housing units for rent as part of the programme of social housing development in Flanders.

The aim is to finance the replacement, construction, and renovation of approximately 16,500 social housing units across Flanders, including around 6,350 new buildings and 10,100 for renovation. Beyond improving housing conditions, the project will enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, support social inclusion, promote urban regeneration, and stimulate economic activity during the implementation phase.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the region of Flanders in its efforts to alleviate current shortages in the social housing supply and fosters the overall social integration and urban regeneration of designated areas, benefiting notably low-income households and vulnerable people. It will generate positive externalities through improved provision of housing facilities and attractiveness of the built environment.

The Project is supported by a sound regional policy and regulatory social housing framework. In addition, the Project is aligned to the EIB Framework for affordable and sustainable housing, including the EIBG Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, the EIB's Urban Lending Review, and the Bank's Energy Lending Policy. Furthermore, this Project is eligible under the criteria for the Bank's Sustainable Awareness Bonds. Moreover, it is compliant to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles and with the Climate Bank Roadmap. Therefore, the Project counts towards the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets. Finally, the Project is eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Given the above, the Project contributes to three of the EIBG core strategic priorities: Social Infrastructure, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, and Modern Cohesion Policy.

The Project addresses a number of market failures in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income people. The Project also addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings. By providing long maturity loan terms, the Bank enables for a greater number of housing units to be built more rapidly, thus helping relieve the pressure faced by this sector in these difficult times.

The Bank's financial contribution to the Project is very good thanks to conditions more favourable than market alternatives. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market volatility, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical issues.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
10 December 2025
Related documents
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
EIB and Belgian region of Flanders agree landmark €1.7 billion financing agreement to boost social housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
26 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252710703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250067
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
EIB and Belgian region of Flanders agree landmark €1.7 billion financing agreement to boost social housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and Belgian region of Flanders agree landmark €1.7 billion financing agreement to boost social housing
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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