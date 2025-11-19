FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

The Project supports the region of Flanders in its efforts to alleviate current shortages in the social housing supply and fosters the overall social integration and urban regeneration of designated areas, benefiting notably low-income households and vulnerable people. It will generate positive externalities through improved provision of housing facilities and attractiveness of the built environment.

The Project is supported by a sound regional policy and regulatory social housing framework. In addition, the Project is aligned to the EIB Framework for affordable and sustainable housing, including the EIBG Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, the EIB's Urban Lending Review, and the Bank's Energy Lending Policy. Furthermore, this Project is eligible under the criteria for the Bank's Sustainable Awareness Bonds. Moreover, it is compliant to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles and with the Climate Bank Roadmap. Therefore, the Project counts towards the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets. Finally, the Project is eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Given the above, the Project contributes to three of the EIBG core strategic priorities: Social Infrastructure, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, and Modern Cohesion Policy.

The Project addresses a number of market failures in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income people. The Project also addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings. By providing long maturity loan terms, the Bank enables for a greater number of housing units to be built more rapidly, thus helping relieve the pressure faced by this sector in these difficult times.

The Bank's financial contribution to the Project is very good thanks to conditions more favourable than market alternatives. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market volatility, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical issues.