TERNA ADRIATIC LINK

The project is a submarine direct current high-voltage cable connecting the Marche and Abruzzo regions. The Project contributes to addressing multiple market failures, with significant impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the Marche and Abruzzo regions, which are "Cohesion Regions". The Project contributes to the REPowerEU initiative of the Bank.

Thanks to the Project, the Country can progress towards its energy and climate plans faster and achieve a more cost-effective decarbonisation and energy transition. The project will increase the transmission capacity between market zones and will support the integration of higher volumes of renewable generation. As a result, the project has an excellent economic rate of return and broader social benefits. The high quality of the results of the Project is underpinned by significant experience and competence of the Promoter with the development and operation of this type of infrastructure.

The EIB lowers the associated cost of funding and offering tenor and disbursement periods beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. The support of the Project for such a relatively long tenor sends a strong signal to the market confirming the long-term soundness of the Borrower's business plan.