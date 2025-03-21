SABADELL FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL

MBIL aims to facilitate and support the reconstruction following the severe floods in Spain in 2024, as well as preventive measures to enhance flood resilience against future floods.

Investments include the rehabilitation of impacted urban and municipal infrastructure as well as schemes to address flood risk hazards. The EIB financing mitigates the financial market failure in terms of timing and extent of funds to support recovery following a disaster. The project also delivers more resilient infrastructure to increase the availability and quality of public goods. Furthermore, the envisaged flood risk prevention investments will reduce potential negative externalities such as unavailability of public services following adverse flood conditions damaging the required infrastructure.

The expected contribution to the EIB Climate Action Adaptation objective is estimated at 75%, and the combined Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability contribution is also foreseen at 75% of the investment costs.

The operation is expected to contribute to the strengthening of the EC's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The contribution to the EIB Cohesion objectives is estimated at 11% of the total investment costs for less-developed regions and 44% for transition regions.

Finally, MBIL will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to climate action (SDG 13).

The Project will target SMEs, MidCaps and PSE and it is eligible as per article 309 (a ) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c ) projects of common interest. the Project falls into the PPG "sustainable energy and natural resources"