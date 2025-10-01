ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the EIB's purchase of green bonds issued under the promoter's EU GB Factsheet.
The aim is to finance the promoter's investments to develop a smart, weather-resilient electricity distribution network and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. It also supports EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.
No significant environmental impacts are expected. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
