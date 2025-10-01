Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2025 : € 60,000,000
Data sheet
Summary sheet
Related public register
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2025
20250033
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)
ELENIA VERKKO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the EIB's purchase of green bonds issued under the promoter's EU GB Factsheet.

The aim is to finance the promoter's investments to develop a smart, weather-resilient electricity distribution network and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. It also supports EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No significant environmental impacts are expected. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 October 2025
6 October 2025
Related documents
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)
Summary sheet
Data sheet
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)
Publication Date
14 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251171864
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250033
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)
Summary sheet
Data sheet
