TAMPERE TRAMWAY REGIONAL EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project will support the extension of the tramway network in Tampere and surrounding municipalities. In particular, it concerns the construction of 13.6km of double track tram tracks, the extension of the tram depot at Hervanta as well as the purchase of 7 new trams and 8 extension cars.
The aim is to finance the construction of 13.6 km of double-track tram lines, the extension of the tram depot in Hervanta, as well as the purchase of 7 new trams and 8 extension cars.
The Project is aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and contributes towards the first key priority of the EIB's 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap.
The investments will contribute to the objective of sustainable urban transport and climate change mitigation. The Project addresses market failures through a) supporting the shift to more sustainable transport modes and therefore reducing the related negative road transport "externalities" such as air and noise pollution and GHG emissions b) improving the offer, efficiency and level of service of public transport services as well as accessibility and affordability thus increasing access to public transport (quasi-public good).
The EIB lending offer contains a long maturity, which will enable the borrower to stretch the investment expenditures over a long time and thus providing a crucial element towards enabling the implementation this significant investment. The availability period as well as the grace period will be in line with the long implementation period of the project, offering the required flexibility and the possibility of matching these with the project outflows. The EIB loan will complement loans from the Nordic Investment Bank as well as Municipality Finance.
The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. Climate risks will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Promoter acquired the works for this operation (construction of tram infrastructure) under Directive 2014/25/EU. Information on the main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is available on the Official Journal of the EU with an award notice number 630615-2023216406-2023. For the rolling stock acquisition, a negotiated procedure was published on the 05/04/2016 on the OJEU (ref:2016/S 066-116079) in line with the applicable Directive at that time (Directive 2004/17/EC).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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