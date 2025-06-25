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VEHIS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND GENDER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,083,641.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 150,083,641.6
Credit lines : € 150,083,641.6
Signature date(s)
1/07/2025 : € 150,083,641.6
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB Group backs car platform VEHIS to boost SME financing, inclusion and green mobility
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2025
20240909
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VEHIS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS AND GENDER
VEHIS FINANSE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 715 million (EUR 168 million)
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation involves a cash securitisation of Polish auto leases, wherein the EIB will purchase a part of the senior tranche of an ABS, to increase the intermediary's capacity to generate new funding to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Poland.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. The operation is expected to have a significant contribution to gender equality.

Additionality and Impact

The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Poland. Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and Midcaps financing small and mid-size projects, which could otherwise not be reached. More than 82% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas (out of which 64% less developed regions) and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. The operation will include contribution on more vulnerable/constrained sector by targeting female owned and run companies (30%) and thus helps reduce the gender gap. The CA&ES allocations are currently expected to reach a minimum of 10% of new (unlocked) lending, and will be consisting of projects for climate mitigation in transport sector (electric vehicles). The operation as a securitization also contributes to EU Capital Markets Union.

Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with the leasing market through a network of branches in the targeted regions. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution and aligns to EU and national priorities, as well as the Bank's CA&ES objectives.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 June 2025
1 July 2025
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB Group backs car platform VEHIS to boost SME financing, inclusion and green mobility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB Group backs car platform VEHIS to boost SME financing, inclusion and green mobility
Other links
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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