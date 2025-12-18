TECHEU VD AMSILK ADVANCED MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Summary sheet
The project will support the promoter's investment plan 2026–2028. More specifically, it concerns: i) capital expenditure (capex, 65% of project costs) for an innovative industrial-scale line for spider silk protein-based fibre production, including spinning and yarning, chemical recycling, and industrial infrastructure, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). This investment will be located at a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) facility in Lovosice, Czech Republic. ii) research, development, and innovation (RDI, 35% of project costs), to be carried out at the AMSilk pilot plant in Neuried, Germany.
The project includes deployment of technologies as well as RDI activities for the production and downstream processing of innovative spider silk protein. The promoter is an innovative company developing lower environmental footprint alternatives to traditional materials and fossil-based ingredients in their respective markets, aiming to achieve industrial volumes of high-quality products with a low environmental impact.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
