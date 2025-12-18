Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU VD AMSILK ADVANCED MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 10,380,000
Czechia : € 19,620,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2025 : € 10,380,000
30/12/2025 : € 19,620,000
Summary sheet

Release date
11 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2025
20240895
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD AMSILK ADVANCED MATERIALS (IEU GT2)
AMSILK GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the promoter's investment plan 2026–2028. More specifically, it concerns: i) capital expenditure (capex, 65% of project costs) for an innovative industrial-scale line for spider silk protein-based fibre production, including spinning and yarning, chemical recycling, and industrial infrastructure, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). This investment will be located at a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) facility in Lovosice, Czech Republic. ii) research, development, and innovation (RDI, 35% of project costs), to be carried out at the AMSilk pilot plant in Neuried, Germany.

The project includes deployment of technologies as well as RDI activities for the production and downstream processing of innovative spider silk protein. The promoter is an innovative company developing lower environmental footprint alternatives to traditional materials and fossil-based ingredients in their respective markets, aiming to achieve industrial volumes of high-quality products with a low environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2025
30 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD AMSILK ADVANCED MATERIALS (IEU GT2)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255181083
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240895
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
