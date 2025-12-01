Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 125,000,000
Education : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2025 : € 125,000,000
Data sheet
CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN
Related public register
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2025
20240887
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORT AND YOUTH - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 208 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to modernise and enhance the school estate in Cyprus by improving learning environments through the construction of new schools, expansion of existing facilities and renovation of buildings. It also includes the integration of energy efficiency measures. The investment covers pre-primary, primary, secondary and vocational education. Overall, the project will improve more than 140,000 square metres of new and renovated educational space.

The aim is to improve school infrastructure in Cyprus through new construction, extensions and other renovation and upgrading works.

Additionality and Impact

The Project addresses a market failure with regard to the provision of public education as a public good, justifying a public intervention.


The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of public pre-primary, primary and secondary education in Cyprus.


Moreover, EIB financing generates substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, sculpted repayments, longer availability and grace periods, fixed interest rates for the whole duration of the loan, interest revision of conversion. It also serves to crowd in financing from other investors and also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 December 2025
18 December 2025
Related documents
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN
Publication Date
5 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254885372
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240887
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
