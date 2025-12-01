CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

The Project addresses a market failure with regard to the provision of public education as a public good, justifying a public intervention.





The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of public pre-primary, primary and secondary education in Cyprus.





Moreover, EIB financing generates substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, sculpted repayments, longer availability and grace periods, fixed interest rates for the whole duration of the loan, interest revision of conversion. It also serves to crowd in financing from other investors and also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.