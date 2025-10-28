TECH EU OESIA - RDI

The project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research, development and innovation, and also the development of the defence industry to support the Union's strategic autonomy.

The project is designed to support the Company's research, development, and innovation activities, enhancing its competitive position and contributing to the industrial competitiveness and resilience of Europe's security and defence supply chain.

It qualifies for EIB financing under the Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital (IDHC) public policy goal, within the Competitive Industries sub-objective. The investments are consistent with EU policy priorities set out in the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025?2027, notably Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space), which promote key digital technologies, low-carbon solutions, and clean industries.

The financing supports RDI activities that generate significant positive externalities in knowledge and technology through the development of innovative products and services, as well as the advancement of skills. It addresses market failures by expanding the competitive space for emerging technologies in response to imperfect competition and overcoming financial barriers associated with the uncertainty of RDI outcomes.

The EIB will provide the Borrower with long-term financing under flexible and tailored conditions, extending the average debt maturity and strengthening the Company's financial position. The Bank's involvement also serves as a validation of the Project's strategic relevance and quality.





The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.