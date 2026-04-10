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        ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 300,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Italy : € 300,000,000
        Urban development : € 300,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        8/06/2026 : € 300,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        21/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        15 April 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 08/06/2026
        20240851
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING
        INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 300 million
        EUR 600 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The operation consists of a Framework Loan to Intesa Sanpaolo to support their lending activity to providers of social, affordable, and student rental housing solutions.

        The aim is to support affordable housing, including student accommodation, and the energy upgrade of the related buildings.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project comprises the construction of a mix of some 5000 new and renovation of affordable and student housing units contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development in Italian cities. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in Italian cities. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in Italian cities, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        10 April 2026
        8 June 2026
        Related documents
        21/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING
        Publication Date
        21 Apr 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        260426521
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240851
        Sector(s)
        Urban development
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Italy
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        21/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING
        Data sheet
        ISP FL FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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