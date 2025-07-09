ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The operation concerns a Framework Loan to Intesa Sanpaolo for the purpose of financing investments into renewable projects mainly in Italy and other EU countries.
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation, and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The operation consists of a funding line to Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) to support the development of renewable energy (RE) projects mainly in Italy and other EU countries. ISP will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive and long-term financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.
By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to reach directly. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating lending in the sector and by diversifying its financing sources.
The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects. The production of electricity from low carbon sources addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. Moreover, the storage project will contribute to security of supply of the energy system.
The operation is expected to achieve an excellent economic return considering the economic value of the electricity generated and contribution to CO2 emission reductions, and an excellent Broader Social Benefit. The financial intermediary has accumulated relevant experience in climate finance and track-record in the renewable energy sector.
The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion, also contributing to the EU decarbonisation goals and REPower EU Action Plan.
The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). Part of the investment are expected to be located in the EIB Cohesion Regions, in particular in Less Developed Regions, therefore the operation is also eligible under Article 309 (a) Less Developed Regions.
In addition, the EIB has provided advice and introduction of EIB Green CAES eligibility criteria.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
