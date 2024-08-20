Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 350,000,000
Energy : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2025 : € 140,000,000
1/12/2025 : € 210,000,000
Data sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Summary sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2025
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 30/01/2025
20240820
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
ZAPADOSLOVENSKA ENERGETIKA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
not disclosed
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will support ZSE Group's investments in the electricity distribution network. Specifically, these concern: - the construction and refurbishment of High Voltage (HV), Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) overhead lines and underground cables; - the construction, extension and refurbishment of secondary substations; - the installation of new transformers and refurbishment of existing ones; - the automation and tele-control systems.

The aim is to support the upgrade, digitalisation and extension of the promoter's HV electricity distribution networks in both West and East part of Slovakia, over the period 2025-2026.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some schemes may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Milestone
Under appraisal
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Summary sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
14 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251242731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240820
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
Summary sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ZSE POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENTS

