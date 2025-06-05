HBOR MBIL FOR MIDCAPS AND OTHER PRIORITIES

The proposed multi beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with Croatia's Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) aims at financing investment projects promoted by Mid-Caps, other private sector and public sector entities in Croatia. Approximately 30% of the investments are expected to support projects contributing to climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES). The operation will benefit cohesion regions, all Croatian regions being an EIB cohesion priority region referred to under TFEU Article 309(a).





The proposed operation covers the following sectors among others: energy efficiency improvements in new and existing buildings, non-motorized transport, renewable energy generation ? mostly photo-voltaic, and composting facilities under biological waste treatment. In so doing the proposed operation will support HBOR's ambition to become a reference institution to foster green and digital transition in Croatia, in cooperation with the local banking sector.