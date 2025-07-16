VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT

Summary sheet
The project includes the construction and operation of a low carbon fertiliser plant for the production of 260,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), located in Villeta, Paraguay.
The aim is to implement the production of low-carbon calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertiliser at commercial scale, using renewable energy. As such, the project represents a flagship example of green ammonia production and application in low-carbon nitrogen fertiliser production at commercial scale. The purpose is to demonstrate the possibility to implement a production process fully powered by renewable energy in one of the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors, the production of nitrogen fertiliser. Such objectives are fully aligned to the EU Green deal and EU decarbonisation policies, including the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050. The applications of the produced low-carbon CAN fertiliser in agriculture may also lead to a reduction of the environmental impact of agricultural primary production.
The promoter has already received by the competent authority the related environmental permits. The application of the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) will be further verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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