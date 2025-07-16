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VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 82,097,765.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Paraguay : € 82,097,765.6
Industry : € 82,097,765.6
Signature date(s)
12/03/2026 : € 26,517,578.29
12/03/2026 : € 55,580,187.31
Link to source
Data sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related public register
10/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related press
Paraguay: EIB Global backs pioneering green hydrogen-based fertiliser plant with up to USD 95 million financing

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2025
Status
Reference
Approved | 16/07/2025
20240771
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
ATOME PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 135 million (EUR 116 million)
USD 583 million (EUR 503 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the construction and operation of a low carbon fertiliser plant for the production of 260,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), located in Villeta, Paraguay.

The aim is to implement the production of low-carbon calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertiliser at commercial scale, using renewable energy. As such, the project represents a flagship example of green ammonia production and application in low-carbon nitrogen fertiliser production at commercial scale. The purpose is to demonstrate the possibility to implement a production process fully powered by renewable energy in one of the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors, the production of nitrogen fertiliser. Such objectives are fully aligned to the EU Green deal and EU decarbonisation policies, including the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050. The applications of the produced low-carbon CAN fertiliser in agriculture may also lead to a reduction of the environmental impact of agricultural primary production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has already received by the competent authority the related environmental permits. The application of the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) will be further verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
16 July 2025
Related documents
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
10/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Link to source
Summary sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Other links
Data sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related press
Paraguay: EIB Global backs pioneering green hydrogen-based fertiliser plant with up to USD 95 million financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Publication Date
14 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247633747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240771
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Publication Date
14 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
245334663
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240771
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Publication Date
10 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247343358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240771
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related public register
10/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Data sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related press
Paraguay: EIB Global backs pioneering green hydrogen-based fertiliser plant with up to USD 95 million financing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Paraguay: EIB Global backs pioneering green hydrogen-based fertiliser plant with up to USD 95 million financing
Other links
Data sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Summary sheet
VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
14/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT
Related public register
10/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILLETA GREEN H2 FERTILISER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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