EYDAP WATER UPGRADE INFRASTRUCTURE

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in EYDAP's service area.

EYDAP's service area covers the majority of the Attica region, including the Greek capital city of Athens, and is categorised as a transition region in accordance with EU Cohesion Policy.

The project will improve the coverage and quality of integrated water services, and increase resilience towards droughts. In doing so, it will also ensure continuous compliance with key European regulations in the water sector.

The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Cohesion.

The project is expected to have significant environmental and public health benefits, as it will improve the quality of recipient waters and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. These positive impacts are all public goods that cannot be supplied by the market.

The Bank will fund EYDAP with a substantial loan under favourable terms, crucial amid regulatory uncertainty and pressing infrastructure needs. Its involvement enhances EYDAP's credibility, marking the company's first use of leverage.

Additionally, the Bank has supported the project's preparation through advisory services, making its overall contribution highly valuable.